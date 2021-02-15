When the Rural Cupboard Food Bank needed a new place for their expanding organization, Conmee township opened their community centre’s doors and welcomed them in.
Conmee Mayor Kevin Holland said the community was looking at giving the food bank land to build on but the development costs were extremely high.
“We entered into a partnership with them and built an addition onto the community centre,” he said. “They have been up and running here for two years.”
The community centre is a municipal complex that houses township offices, council chambers, the community centre auditorium and kitchen, and now the food bank as well.
“They can use our centre for warehousing, distribution and they can even use the kitchen,” said Holland. “It saved them a considerable amount of money and its good relationship between the food bank and the township.”
More than 2,500 people from Pass Lake to the Pigeon River Border, half way to Ignace and along Highway 11/17 use the food bank’s services annually.
“It serves a large geographical area,” Holland added.
Hampers are prepared according to family size and are distributed on one Wednesday per month. Each hamper provides enough food for two weeks. Fruits, vegetables and meat products are included for each family. Personal hygiene packages are also prepared for clients.
Holland says prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, people would register and come in and wait in the auditorium while shoppers went around and gathered their food items. They were brought out and packaged.
“Because of COVID, they can’t come in and shop, so they are doing a drive by, curbside pickup,” he said.
Food is acquired from fundraising, donations and the Regional Food Distribution Association.
Inside the food bank are large metal bins that easily roll out from the shelves on industrial drawer slides that make pre-packaged food easily accessible for the food bank workers and shoppers. The bin system was built locally by Holland Enterprises.
Originally working out of a church basement, volunteers had to haul large boxes up and down flights of stairs. Clients had to wait outside because there wasn’t any space for them. Today, the Rural Cupboard Food Bank features a ground level loading dock, plenty of shelving, freezers, refrigeration system and organizing tables. They are finally at home serving hundreds of rural people.
