When Linda Bruins arrived at the Evergreen A United Neighbourhood building on Thursday morning, she found someone had attempted to break in.
“The window was smashed but they hadn’t broken all the way through,” said Bruins, the executive director of the Heron Street community centre.
“It was shattered but it didn’t activate the alarm.”
The culprit was caught on camera though, and the incident occurred between 2-2:20 a.m. It showed someone hop the gate at the back door of the building and another individual wait near the side of the building.
“They gave it up but now there is the cost of putting a new door in,” said Bruins.
This isn’t the first time Evergreen has been the subject of a break-in. The door was replaced a few years ago after one incident and then the window in the door replaced another time.
Bruins said they’ll have to put a commercial, reinforced door in next and the cost of that is about $1,200.
The support from the neighbourhood has been wonderful after the incident and Evergreen will now have a fence around its backyard.
After applying for one of Home Depot’s youth programs, the hardware store company has donated the lumber needed to build a fence around the community centre’s backyard.
Volunteers were putting up the fence on Thursday afternoon, giving the children attending the centre the opportunity to learn some carpentry skills.
Bruins said the fence should keep people from wandering into the yard when the children are outside and will also provide a barrier between the children and the vehicular traffic as Evergreen sits on the corner of Heron and McKenzie streets.
Anyone who would like to donate towards the cost of a new door for the centre can contact Evergreen at 626-0090.
