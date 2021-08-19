The Thunder Bay Allstate agency has given a boost to the Boys and Girls Clubs of Thunder Bay.
The insurance group has donated $10,000 to support the club’s Summer Day Camp program and after-school program as the centre moves forward into the fall.
Allstate said in a news release that the programs offered by the club promote a sense of belonging, self-esteem and appreciation for children between the ages of four to 18.
The donation is part of a national program where Allstate agencies across Canada are giving more than $210,000 to charities in support of community COVID-19 recovery and relief efforts.
The Boys and Girls Clubs of Thunder Bay is celebrating 50 years in the city and have started a Raise the Roof campaign to raise more than $1 million to replace the 50-year-old roof on their building.
Tickets for their 50/50 draw can be purchased online at www.TBAYBGC5050.com.
