At the Nipigon Legion, the greeting and welcoming on Remembrance Day was done by legion president Margaret Somerleigh, assisted by Pastor Rowsell, Phyllis Gauvin, Cynthia Sabourin, Dan Brown, Les Toth, Ava Walter and 3 Sea Cadets.
Walter read a touching story of how John McCrea came to write the world famous poem, In Flanders Fields. Gordon Mackenzie played the Last Post and reveille on the trumpet. For some it was significant that the ceremony closed with singing God Save the King, maybe the first time for many in the audience, but not for most veterans.
Students took part in a Remembrance Day service at St. Edwards Separate School, using the latest technology to enhance the service.
