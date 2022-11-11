Remembrance Day ceremonies are set to take place throughout Thunder Bay today, including at the Fort William Gardens for the first time in three years.
The COVID-19 pandemic had forced the south-side ceremony to downsize to a bare bones type ceremony outside of city hall the last two years. Heavy rain in 2021 forced the ceremony to join the indoor ceremony at the Royal Canadian Legion Slovak Branch No. 129.
However, this year the ceremony will return to the Fort William Gardens and spectators should be seated by 10:30 a.m. Music will be provided by the Thunder Bay Community Band and the Thunder Bay Police Pipes and Drums.
The Slovak Legion will also host an indoor ceremony with the service beginning at 10: 30 a.m. The event will include a colour party, pipes and drums, and guest speakers. A light lunch will also be available at the end of the service.
On the city’s north side, a service will be held at Waverley Park by the cenotaph.
March on the Colour Party, veterans and military units will begin at 10:30 a.m.
A church service will follow at St. Paul’s United Church and all are welcome at Port Arthur Legion Branch No. 5 in the club room for fellowship after the service.
A Remembrance Day ceremony will be held in Fort William First Nation at the Mount McKay Cenotaph, beginning at 10:30 a.m.
A luncheon will follow at the FWFN Community Centre at noon.
