The city’s chamber of commerce is asking Thunder Bay councillors to
consider any savings they can find in this year’s municipal budget so
citizens will have money to support local business.
The 2021 municipal budget has a proposed tax levy increase of two per
cent over last year’s budget and Thunder Bay Chamber of Commerce
president Charla Robinson gave a deputation to council Thursday evening
during pre-budget consultations, asking councillors to reduce the
budget wherever they can.
With the provincial government declaring a second state of emergency
because of the COVID-19 pandemic and also issuing a stay-at-home order
across Ontario, local businesses are wondering how long they will be
able to stay open.
“If they’re not able to be open, it’s a huge worry,” said Robinson.
“It’s a loss of their revenue. It’s a loss of employment for their
staff. It’s a big deal. It’s very hard.”
In November, even before Thunder Bay had entered the orange level of
the province’s COVID-19 response framework, 16 per cent of local
businesses said they wouldn’t survive the pandemic and another 33 per
cent have felt a significant impact on their operations.
More than one-third of businesses surveyed by the chamber of commerce
had lost more than $100,000 in revenue up to November of last year.
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The
Chronicle-Journal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.