Budget talks

Thunder Bay Chamber of Commerce president Charla Robinson, right, gave a

deputation to city council on Thursday asking councillors to reduce the

budget wherever they can.

 Chronicle-Journal file photo

The city’s chamber of commerce is asking Thunder Bay councillors to

consider any savings they can find in this year’s municipal budget so

citizens will have money to support local business.

The 2021 municipal budget has a proposed tax levy increase of two per

cent over last year’s budget and Thunder Bay Chamber of Commerce

president Charla Robinson gave a deputation to council Thursday evening

during pre-budget consultations, asking councillors to reduce the

budget wherever they can.

With the provincial government declaring a second state of emergency

because of the COVID-19 pandemic and also issuing a stay-at-home order

across Ontario, local businesses are wondering how long they will be

able to stay open.

“If they’re not able to be open, it’s a huge worry,” said Robinson.

“It’s a loss of their revenue. It’s a loss of employment for their

staff. It’s a big deal. It’s very hard.”

In November, even before Thunder Bay had entered the orange level of

the province’s COVID-19 response framework, 16 per cent of local

businesses said they wouldn’t survive the pandemic and another 33 per

cent have felt a significant impact on their operations.

More than one-third of businesses surveyed by the chamber of commerce

had lost more than $100,000 in revenue up to November of last year.

See the full story in the print and digital editions of The

Chronicle-Journal.

Tags

Recommended for you