Four organizations have received a total of nearly $500,000 for homelessness outreach initiatives in the Thunder Bay district.
The District of Thunder Bay Social Services Administration Board announced the funding, which comes from the Homelessness Prevention Program (HPP) and the Social Services Relief Fund — both provincially-funded, on Thursday.
Elevate NWO received $325,000 through the HPP for a warming/cooling centre, operation of an outreach vehicle to transport people between shelters and other services, and outreach to current encampments.
Matawa First Nations Management received $100,000 to connect people experiencing homelessness to services by giving assistance to complete intake forms and identify barriers to service.
NorWest Community Health Centres received $50,000, also from the HPP, to fund the Care Bus from Dec. 1 to March 31. The bus will run seven days a week for eight hours a day.
Lutheran Community Care Centre Thunder Bay is receiving more than $21,000 from the Social Services Relief Fund to continue its partnership with the Thunder Bay Police Service by helping with referrals to community services and housing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.