When Paul Trevisanutto announced that he was closing his Brent Park Store on Nov. 12, the phone rang off the hook, he said.
All those well wishes and urgings to stay open couldn’t change his mind. The 113-year-old store is another Thunder Bay business that has succumbed to the post-pandemic aftermath of high fuel and transportation prices, worker and supply shortages and huge food cost increases.
The problems reflect in the availability and sales for his products of European imports, which include fresh meats and deli products, along with German, Croatian, Dutch, Hungarian and Polish products. He cannot afford to stay in business.
Trevisanutto has owned the store since 2014 and has relocated it in February 2020, to High Street from its original 1909, Brent Street location. He says there are no federal or provincial government subsidies to help offset the cost of running his business.
“They don’t make grants for people like me,” he said. “Yet all these things are just going crazy like gasoline . . . so they’d have to fix the price of gasoline. They’d have to fix the price of freight.”
Trevisanutto says he wants to thank everyone for shopping with them.
“We appreciate their business and I know it’s hard for people. There’s a lot of family history from parents who shopped here, from grandparents who used to shop here and I know it’s hard for people,” he said.
Ted Dyfield, owner of Ted’s Kitchen, has also had it with the high prices of energy, fuel and food costs and announced that his business will close on Oct. 17. His saddened customers will no longer be able to enjoy Dyfield’s traditional Jamaican food, prepared fresh daily in his Algoma Street kitchen.
“Everything is just very expensive,” he said, adding that even the COVID-19 pandemic was no problem to get through.
“Hydro, gas . . . everthing has just gone right through the roof and there is no (government) help for small businesses.”
After 16 years of running Ted’s Kitchen, Dyfield said he worked alone and didn’t require workers.
“I need a break,” he said. “I’m worried about (my customers) because they liked my food and when it’s gone what are they going to do?”
Meanwhile, Dyfield says he has sold his building and he will “move on” and go home for winter. When he returns next summer he is considering starting up a food truck.
A third food establishment, Melizana Mediterranean Cuisine, which is owned by Tax and Charlene Callianteris, has also been shuttered, making way for a new business that is renovating and preparing to open a pub-style establishment in the Red River Road location.
“It was time," Tax Callianteris said.
After 12 years — and five days — Callianteris said it’s time for someone else to take it over. He says despite the pandemic, supply and worker shortage, fuel, transportation and food costs, they had “very good support from their loyal customers.”
“Yes, we had problems with supplies and with everything else,” he said. "People received the Canadian Emergency Response Benefit (CERB) and after COVID we had a hard time when we opened up to bring these people back and we couldn’t get any new staff.”
Callianteris says some of the senior staff stayed on, which left them with two servers, one cook, two dishwashers and he and his wife to run the business.
“The business was great and the sales were good but it was hard to keep up, but we didn’t close because of that,” he said.
A real estate agent paid the Callianteris family a visit earlier in June and asked them if they were interested in selling the restaurant because he had an interested buyer, a person who wants to start a new business.
“We made the decision . . . and we made the deal so the new people have already started renovating,” he said.
