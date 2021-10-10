Roots to Harvest will soon become a community food centre.
The grassroots organization has signed on with Community Food Centres Canada (CFCC), a national organization focused on building health, belonging and social justice through food.
The CFCC works with 13 partners across Canada and through its community food centres (CFCs) it provides food programs that promote healthy food access, skills to grow and cook food and advocate on issues of health equity, income equality and social isolation.
“We are excited to become a Community Food Centre,” said Erin Beagle, executive director at Roots to Harvest, in a news release.
“The CFC model is one that we have admired for a long time and our work is well aligned with the values and aims of existing CFCs across the country. Having a CFC in Thunder Bay means that our region will be more a part of the national conversation around dignified food access and the root causes of food insecurity, but from the lens of Northwestern Ontario.”
With this development, all existing programs at Roots to Harvest will continue but changes include a new community dining room that will offer sit-down meals twice a week for elders and seniors, including a traditional meal once a month in partnership with the Thunder Bay Indigenous Friendship Centre.
A second community food market location will be added and a name change will come for the organization. Roots to Harvest will become Roots Community Food Centre.
“We’ve gone into this decision with a lot of care and consulting,” said Beagle. “When we first started having the conversation with CFCC we invited local stakeholders to meet with them including representatives from Dew Drop Inn, the Indigenous Food Circle, the Thunder Bay and area Food Strategy and the Good Food Box program. We also went through name change discussions with over 40 stakeholders who have been a part of Roots to Harvest in many different capacities.”
Community Food Centres Canada’s chief programs officer Kathryn Scharf said they’ve seen Roots to Harvest work as a leader in the community for a long time.
“The organization’s creative, inclusive approach to providing dignified access to food — as well as a host of programs that build connection and health — has led to it becoming a trusted, go-to agency,” she said. “We are so excited that they will join the community food centre movement and enrich it with their ideas and experience.”
