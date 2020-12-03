A proposed official plan and zoning amendment that could set the stage for a new housing development overlooking Red Rock’s waterfront will again come before town council on Monday.
Council discussed the matter at its Nov. 23 meeting, but it was not put to a vote.
Thunder Bay’s Bruno’s Contracting is proposing to build 60-80 new housing units on a chunk of land owned by the municipality. The land is currently not zoned for residential development.
Some have said that the land should be left vacant for hikers, or that the town should look at other locations for new housing.
