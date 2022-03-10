A Fort Frances resident has been charged with aggravated assault, say provincial police.
Police say they were contacted about a claimed assault in the town on Monday, and someone had suffered severe injuries and was brought to hospital.
Mitchell Chiefson, 34, was remanded into custody and is to appear in a bail hearing today in Fort Frances Provincial Court.
The allegation has not been proven in court.
