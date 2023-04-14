One person is in the hospital and another has been charged with careless driving following a crash in Thunder Bay’s north side on Wednesday.

Emergency crews responded to a three-vehicle collision around 3 p.m. at the corner of Court and River streets.

One of the vehicles involved was a motorcycle. Its driver, a 57-year-old Thunder Bay man, was taken to the hospital. As of Thursday afternoon, he remained in the hospital with serious injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

Police claim the 47-year-old man driving a sport utility vehicle was travelling northbound on Court Street and failed to stop for a red light at the River Street intersection.

The SUV then collided with the motorcycle in the intersection and then the SUV came into contact with a second SUV that had stopped at the red light.

The driver of the northbound SUV has been charged with careless driving causing bodily harm.