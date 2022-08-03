An 84-year-old woman is facing a manslaughter charge after an incident in a long-term care home that led to the death of 91-year-old man.
Thunder Bay police say they became aware of a death that happened at Bethammi Nursing Home on Carrie Street on May 24.
A resident-on-resident altercation had happened in the facility on May 18.
The crimes against seniors unit became involved in the investigation and throughout the investigation, police say the long-term care facility, operated by St. Joseph’s Care Group, fully co-operated.
The investigation revealed the 91-year-old man had become seriously injured after falling at the facility and later succumbed to his injuries.
Police say the fall happened after the man and the accused had been involved in a physical altercation.
An autopsy was performed in Toronto.
A female suspect was identified and later formally charged.
Harriet Gray, 84, of Thunder Bay, is charged with manslaughter. She appeared in court on Tuesday and her next court appearance is on Aug. 16.
Police say Gray is in a secured and supervised care facility within the city and is no longer at Bethammi Nursing Home.
A statement from St. Joseph’s Care Group president and chief executive officer, Kelli O’Brien, says Gray was charged with manslaughter on July 6.
“We are deeply saddened by the tragic death of our resident and offer our condolences and support to the family,” said O’Brien. “Our staff followed all required protocols in investigating and reporting this incident to the Ministry of Long-Term Care as a Critical Incident and to the coroner. It was also reported and reviewed through SJCG’s own Critical Incident Reporting process and protocol. I am very grateful for the efficient and compassionate response of SJCG staff toward the residents as well as the family.”
St. Joseph’s has a zero-tolerance policy toward violence and abuse and O’Brien said the safety of its residents and staff is the organization’s highest priority.
“Bethammi Nursing Home has been serving our community for over 40 years and continues to be a home of choice because of the exceptional care delivered,” she said.
None of the allegations against the accused have been proven in court.
