A charge has been laid in connection to a fatal collision in Thunder Bay that occurred in September of last year.
City police responded to a two-vehicle collision on Hill Street and Red River Road on the evening of Sept. 24, 2021.
Police claim a sedan with a lone driver, and a Jeep with passengers, were involved in the collision.
A man was brought to Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre and later died from the injuries from the collision. He was identified as Daniel Moroz, 25, of Thunder Bay.
As a result of the investigation the 58-year-old male driver of the sedan was charged with careless driving causing death.
None of the charges have been proven in court.
