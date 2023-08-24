A Thunder Bay woman has been charged with manslaughter in relation to an alleged incident involving an elderly man in the spring.
Paramedics with the Superior North Emergency Medical Services went to a residential address on the city’s south side on the evening of May 20 following reports of an elderly man who had fallen.
The injured 90-year-old man was brought to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre for treatment. He was pronounced deceased on June 13.
A post-mortem conducted in Toronto determined the death was a result of complications from injuries sustained during the May incident.
While it was originally reported that the man had fallen down some stairs, police learned of allegations that the male was pushed.
The investigation identified a female suspect, who was charged and later taken into custody on Aug. 2.
The accused and victim were known to one another, police say.
Mandy Kazoun, 63, has been charged with manslaughter.
She appeared in bail court on Wednesday and was remanded into custody with a future court appearance date.
The charge against the accused has not been proven in court.
