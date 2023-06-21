About $200,000 in drugs were found in a Kenora hotel room on Friday.
Kenora OPP officers were called to a hotel in the city after a large quantity of drugs were discovered in a room.
The room was secured and a search warrant was obtained.
Canadian currency and large quantities of suspected cocaine, methamphetamine and fentanyl were seized, police claim.
They estimate the street value of the drugs to be more than $200,000.
A 21-year-old Alberta resident was charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of proceeds of crime.
