A 28-year-old Thunder Bay motorist has been charged in the death of a woman who fell out of a wheelchair and was struck by a van.
The collision occurred at 9:30 p.m., Oct. 17 on Memorial Avenue.
City police say that a man and a woman who was in a wheelchair were crossing Memorial when the woman fell out of the chair while the couple was in the turning lane at 10th Avenue.
