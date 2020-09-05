Two people have been arrested and charged with the murder of a 31-year-old Thunder Bay man.
City police began investigating the death of Christopher Meeseetawagesic after his body was found in the area of the 400 block of Main Street by a passerby on Sunday morning.
The Thunder Bay Police Service’s major crimes unit have been investigating the incident and determined it to be a homicide.
Two suspects were identified by police and on Thursday, police arrested the individuals.
