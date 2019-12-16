Charges have been laid against a Thunder Bay man after an alleged assault on two people in a city hotel room last month.
Several people forced their way into one of the rooms of the Midtown Inn on Cumberland Street North and assaulted the two occupants, claim city police.
Weapons were involved in what police consider to have been the targeted attack that they were called to around 3:40 a.m. on Nov. 5.
