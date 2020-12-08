Four charities received a financial boost from the local chapter of the United Commercial Travellers on Saturday.
“Ever year we raise money for local charities,” said Cathy Nevala, president of UCT Local 1039.
The local service club normally runs events year-round, including barbecues and picnics, to raise money for area charities. But with the pandemic, they have been limited in what they can do, mostly running takeout dinners from the Moose Hall with half the profits going back to the hall to help keep them operational.
Despite COVID-19, UCT members have been able to raise more than $16,000 this year with $10,000 of that cash doled out on Saturday.
