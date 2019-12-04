With a strong belief in community and collaboration, Linda Bruins called it fantastic that Evergreen A United Neighbourhood is one of two charities benefiting from the annual Community Coffee Card program that started on Tuesday in Thunder Bay.
“I believe in working together for the greater good,” said Bruins. “And it’s Christmas, it’s time to celebrate.”
In it’s sixth year, the Community Coffee Card program is a way for local coffee shops to come together “in a spirit of unity and solidarity to raise money for local charities,” said Brian Hamilton, owner of the Bean Fiend.
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.