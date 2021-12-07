With temperatures expected to drop to around -25 C overnight Monday and tonight, the City of Thunder Bay is issuing an alert to the community as part of its COVID-19 severe weather response plan.
The forecasted lows bring the risk of frostbite and during times of cold weather and heavy snowfall, city residents are encouraged to check in with their vulnerable friends, neighbours and family.
At-risk populations include infants and children, elderly, people with chronic conditions, outdoor workers, sports enthusiasts and people lacking proper shelter, clothing or food.
Shelters and warming services are available, including Shelter House and the Salvation Army, which are both 24-hour emergency shelters. Grace Place also has its Out of the Cold program and the Urban Abbey has an overnight women’s shelter, the warming centres at PACE and Elevate NWO are also available.
People can prevent cold related injuries by dressing in layers of warm clothing, making sure hands, feet and head are covered and checking ears, nose, cheeks, chin, fingers and toes for signs of frostbite, keeping infants and children inside and rescheduling or reducing time of planned outdoor activities.
Along with frostbite, wind burn and trench foot aren’t uncommon in cold weather and mild or severe hypothermia can also happen.
COVID-19 prevention measures should also be kept in mind.
If you see someone who needs help because of the cold, call Shelter House’s SOS at 620-7678 and for medical emergencies call 911.
With the heavy snowfall Sunday into Monday morning, the city’s roads division was busy Monday clearing streets.
Local roadways will start once all the arterial and collector roadways have been plowed.
“Roads crews are not responsible to remove or clear private driveway entrances, local special permit parking areas and private driveway snowbanks,” said Brad Adams, roads manager. “This maintenance is the sole responsibility of the property owner. All resources and equipment that perform snow removal operations are needed to address plowing first, then removal of snow from major roadways, as per our road maintenance objectives.”
And with the first major snowfall of the season, city residents are also reminded calendar parking on residential streets and priority route restrictions begin today.
