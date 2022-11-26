Thirty-four years ago, the Thunder Bay Christmas Cheer Fund had a goal of $35,000 to fill 1,900 hampers for families in need.
This year, organizers say they’ll likely need to raise at least $200,000 to feed 8,000 people.
Christmas Cheer Fund chairperson, Joleene Kemp, said the only thing that hasn’t changed from 1988 is the number of children the holiday gift boxes reach. Then it was 3,900 children and Kemp said they reach anywhere from 3,500 to 4,000 children annually through Christmas Cheer.
Each Christmas Cheer gift box includes a week’s worth of groceries and toys for the children in each family provided through Toys for Tots, run by the Thunder Bay Professional Firefighters’ Association.
“We are inundated with calls already from families who are in need,” said Kemp, noting that doesn’t include the families automatically included through Ontario Works and the Ontario Disability Support Program.
Toys for Tots
Toys for Tots chairperson, Paul Penna, said they don’t have a set goal for this year but they are hoping to raise about $150,000 in order to provide gifts to children who otherwise might not receive much for Christmas.
With the pandemic and inflation, Penna said so many people have fallen on hard times.
“For us, that’s why we do it,” he said. “When firefighters get called out, we’re almost always going out to help someone. Toys for Tots is us getting into the community even more.”
The firefighters’ association will be at their booth at Intercity Shopping Centre near the food court from now until Dec. 23 accepting monetary donations.
Anyone wanting to register for a Christmas Cheer hamper can do so by calling 622-2286 by 4 p.m. on Dec. 9.
Hamper pickup is on Dec. 13 and 14 at the CLE’s Heritage building from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on both days. Dec. 13 is for families on the city’s north side to come pick up their hampers with south side families encouraged to come on Dec. 14.
However, Kemp said people should come on whichever day they can get a ride.
Donations can be made to Christmas Cheer at www.thunderbaychristmascheer.com; in person at any Thunder Bay Scotiabank branch; by texting CHEER to 344-1053 or 344-8229 between Nov. 29 and Dec. 15 for a link to donate.
Acadia Broadcasting will also be hosting its 36 Hours of Cheer from 6 a.m on Dec. 8 to 5 p.m on Dec. 9 with a monetary donation pop-up stand outside its offices on Park Avenue from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days.
