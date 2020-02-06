The St. Ignatius cheerleading team will be heading to Florida to participate in the International Cheer Union Scholastic Worlds Championships in Orlando.
At the national competition held in Brampton, Ont., these students were one of the few teams awarded a bid to attend the Cheer Union Scholastic Worlds Championships at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex.
These 14 amazing athletes span Grades 9 through 12 and are thrilled to be participating in a historic event for their school, and for their city. They, along with coaches Christine Witiluk, Teighlor Santerre and Carly Hughes, will be departing for the competition on today.
The undefeated Falcons have three titles under their belts, including SSSAA first place (Thunder Bay), Ontario Cheerleading Federation Regionals first place and grand champions (Thunder Bay) and the Ontario Cheerleading Federation Nationals first place and grand champions (Brampton, Ont.).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.