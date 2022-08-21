Marathon town council is to hear at Monday’s meeting about the pros and cons of permitting backyard chicken coops for local egg consumption.
The proposal is being brought forward by local resident Bill Carman, who notes in a report that more than a few Ontario municipalities already allow backyard coops with some restrictions.
The proposal calls for a maximum of five hens per coop; eggs would not be sold and only consumed by the property owner.
Marathon’s animal control bylaw currently doesn’t permit residential chicken coops.
The report cites the benefits of fresh eggs and local food sources, but acknowledges that residential chicken coops can cause noise and odour problems.
A similar proposal put forward in Thunder Bay in 2020 didn’t fly.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.