Marten Falls First Nation has declared a state of emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Chief Bruce Achneepineskum and council made the call on Saturday in the face of insufficient medical staff and supplies in the community about 440 kilometres northeast of Thunder Bay.
The community is lacking in emergency response services including access to doctors and nurses, medical supplies, personal protective equipment, as well as COVID-19 testing kits and facilities, said Achneepineskum in a statement.
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.