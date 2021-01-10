Though she’s developed “a skin of armour” after being in politics for three decades, Ontario Regional Chief RoseAnne Archibald says she still experiences “outright aggression” from some male colleagues when speaking out about the rights of Indigenous women and minorities.
Archibald, who has thrown her support behind an Assembly of First Nations resolution calling on AFN to end discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender within the organization, said the reaction in some circles was swift.
“Shortly after my comments were broadcast, a male chief in British Columbia wrote me a negative email,” she said in December in an open letter.
“I will hold onto these emails and compile them to show the truth of what can happen to women leaders who speak out and ask for change.”
“Despite my thick skin,” she added, “I’ve come to realize that even though these comments do not hurt me, they may hurt others.”
The Toronto-based Archibald, who is a former chief of Taykwa Tagamou Nation near Cochrane, did not share the contents of the email, or identify who sent it.
In her letter, she said she learned early in her political career that female leaders were not always welcome in Indigenous politics.
“I started out as a very young chief at 23,” she recalled. ”The first time thing I encountered was resistance from an all-male council.”
“I found it easier to resign than continue to endure the ill-treatment.”
She added: “Not all of my experiences with male leaders were negative. There are male figures that have provided support and encouragement for me throughout my political career.”
“Women like me can make calls to action,” she said, “but we need our brothers standing with us. We need our brothers to talk to other men, to tell them that their behaviour is hurting women.”
