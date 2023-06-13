A 12-year-old youth has been charged after a report of a break-in at a Fort Frances business with a gun.
On Sunday just before midnight, Rainy River OPP were notified of an alarm at a local business.
Upon arrival at the scene, officers saw an individual brandish a weapon in the direction of police and flee into the business.
Officers entered and arrested the suspect, a 12-year-old youth, who cannot be named in accordance with the Youth Criminal Justice Act.
The accused has been charged with break and enter with intent to steal a firearm, pointing a firearm, assaulting a peace officer with a weapon, and mischief under $5,000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.