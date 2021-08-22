After opening a daycare for its employees last fall, Sleeping Giant Brewing Company has opened a licenced child care centre for up to 39 children on Thunder Bay’s south side.
The brewery opened a daycare in September in its Barrel House to help employees struggling to find child care during the Covid pandemic. That daycare centre has moved to another building near the brewery and can take five children.
Last month, a second location opened on Grey Street and can take nearly 40 children from 15 months to six years old.
The daycare business, Sleeping Giant Child Care Centre, is now separate from the brewery.
Brewery cofounder and child care centre owner and director, Andrea Mulligan, has been working in education for 23 years with most of her career spent in early years education.
Even before the brewery began, Mulligan said it crossed her mind to one day open a daycare or a school.
“It’s not out of my wheelhouse,” she said, noting when the pandemic hit the community, many of her staff members were struggling to find care for their young children.
“There weren’t options and COVID-19 put severe limitations on daycare,” she said. “Some facilities were seeing up to 500 children on their wait lists. There is definitely a need.”
The daycare centre initially wasn’t meant to be a permanent initiative but with that need in the community, Mulligan said they can’t walk it back now and are already eyeing plans for a brand new child care centre in 2023.
The new centre on Grey Street was previously a daycare, but just needed some love, said Mulligan.
“It was conducive and setup for us to take it another level,” she said. “We came in and renovated and changed the space to suit our philosophy and our model of what we want to see — a calm, elegant and inviting space for the children to learn and grow in.”
