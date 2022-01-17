A 37-year-old woman was charged with impaired driving and several other offences Thursday afternoon after her 10-year-old child was ejected from a car that crashed and rolled several times near Thessalon.
Provincial police said the child, who had not been wearing a seatbelt, was sent to hospital in critical condition following the 4:20 p.m. crash, which occurred on Highway 17 in the Municipality of Huron Shores. No other vehicles were involved, police said.
Police said the car was westbound when it went off the road on a curvy section of the highway near the Station Road intersection and rolled into a ditch. Police later confirmed that the driver is the child’s mother.
The child had been in the back seat when the crash occurred, police said. An adult passenger who had been sitting in the front seat was treated in hospital for injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.
In addition to the impaired-driving offence, Blind River resident Lily Bouchard was charged with having a blood-alcohol reading of more than 80 milligrams, operation causing bodily harm, dangerous operation causing bodily harm, breach of a recognizance, driving without a licence and driving with a passenger under 16 who wasn’t wearing a seatbelt, a provincial news release said Friday.
Bouchard remained in custody Friday following a bail hearing, the release said. None of the charges have been proven in court.
