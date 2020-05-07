Thunder Bay police have laid 43 new charges against a Thunder Bay man in an ongoing investigation of child pornography and online child luring.
The investigation by the Thunder Bay Police Service’s Cyber Crimes Unit began in March 2019 after police received information about a suspected child pornography being uploaded locally.
The investigation led to arrest in June 2019 of then 25-year-old Skyler Jay King of Thunder Bay after the search of a home on the 200 block of McKibbin Street.
King was charged with possession of child pornography, and two counts of importing and distributing child pornography at the time. Police say the new charges bring the total to 46.
The Cyber Crimes Unit continued to gather evidence in the case. The work was complex and spanned nearly a year, according to a police press release.
The investigation uncovered links to cases involving a variety of criminal acts including child luring and making child pornography available.
Numerous social media platforms were confirmed as being used by the accused amid these cases, and police identified more than 200 victims.
The victims identified through the investigation lived in countries spanning North America, Europe and Asia.
King, 26, of Thunder Bay, is charged with 19 counts of luring a child under 18, eight counts of luring a child under 16, making sexually explicit material available to a child, two counts of distributions of child pornography, nine counts of making child pornography, voyeurism, two counts of possession of child pornography, and accessing child pornography.
King appeared in bail court on Wednesday and is in custody with a court appearance scheduled for today.
None of the allegations have been proven in court.
