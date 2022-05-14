At 10 years old, Aubrey Rempel has been the top fundraiser for the United Way’s Run the North event the last two years and it’s a title she doesn’t plan on giving up anytime soon.
Run the North began in 2020 as a virtual event because of the COVID-19 pandemic and had people walking, running, biking or hiking one to five kilometres and posting photos or videos of their activity on social media.
The event raises money for United Way funded youth programming and the Indigenous Youth Achievement and Recognition Awards. Run the North this year will feature an in-person component at Boulevard Lake Park for up to 150 registrants.
Aubrey has raised $4,700 over the course of the last two Run the North events by asking friends and family for pledges and operating a lemonade stand and having cupcake sales.
She’s not quite sure yet how she’ll raise the money this year but she said she’ll be adding another medal to her collection.
“I’m really happy I’m doing Run the North because it’s fun and it gives me good exercise and the money I raise goes to kids in the community,” she said.
Her motivation to be the top fundraiser comes from being a runner, she said.
“I do like running because I can do it with friends and family,” Aubrey said.
Jodie Wilson, director of philanthropy and community engagement for the United Way of Thunder Bay, said Aubrey is encouraging and is the guiding light for all participating in the race.
“She’s a real aspiration to follow,” Wilson said.
Run the North is being held between June 9 and 19 with the in-person run at Boulevard set for June 18, but the in-person run is limited to the first 150 registrants.
Last year’s run had 345 participants and raised $27,000. Wilson said they hope to attract 500 participants this year and raise $30,000.
She added the ability to host an in-person event and get back to how things were is heartwarming.
“We all really missed our donors and getting together with everybody,” she said. “I think it brings joy and a smile to everyone’s face when you can do something together.”
Registrants not attending the Boulevard Lake run can participate anytime between June 9 and 19 and are encouraged to share their race journeys on social media to be eligible to win prizes.
For more information and to register go online at www.uwaytbay.ca.
