A 24-year-old woman has been charged after four children were chased by someone with a knife on Wednesday evening.
Thunder Bay police responded to a report of a disturbance involving a weapon around 7:45 p.m. in the Picton Avenue area.
Officers claim a woman was wielding a knife while trying to fight, chase and threaten four children between the ages of eight and 13.
Someone matching the description of the suspect was located by police. She allegedly assaulted one of the responding officers.
She was taken into custody and charged with four counts of uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm and four counts of assault with a weapon as well as assaulting a peace officer.
Police claim the suspect had approached the children while holding an object that appeared to be a knife. Unprovoked, she allegedly began waving the knife toward the children before chasing them.
It is claimed that she chased the children towards the 300 block of Windsor Street when she dropped her weapon and attempted to grab nearby barbecue tongs, but officers arrived and intervened.
