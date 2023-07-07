Kaija Reilly has found a new passion in skateboarding.
The 12-year-old is one of 20 participants in a week-long skateboarding camp put on by the Thunder Bay Police Service’s community outreach branch and Our Kids Count at the skatepark at Prince Arthur’s Landing.
Kaija has tried a penny board before but this week was her first time on a skateboard.
“I like that’s in the morning so we’re not sitting in the house all the time because it’s summer,” she said.
Each participant can keep the gear provided through the program and Kaija said it’s something she’ll continue to do as she enjoys learning new tricks on the board.
She’s also enjoyed working with the police officers and other volunteer instructors.
Const. Greg Bago was a skateboarder long before he became a police officer with the city police service and has always wanted to teach the sport.
He wanted to be involved as a police officer but not in his uniform.
“The uniform can be intimidating and kids are a little apprehensive,” he said, adding without the uniform the kids see him as Greg instead of Const. Bago.
“I wanted to show kids the value of what skateboarding can teach you,” he added, noting he learned confidence, persistence and resilience from the sport.
“But above all, (the kids) have a blast,” he said. “They’re all willing to learn and they’re just enjoying themselves.”
The program was popular with the Our Kids Count community as program manager, Margaret Hajdinjak, said a second skateboarding camp to be held in August is already full.
Not only do the children learn a new skill through the skateboard collaboration, but they’re also meeting new people, working as a team by helping each other and being active.
“Children coming out of their shell and trying new things,” she said.
The camp is also a good opportunity to see the police working with the community and showing the benefits of community involvement, Hajdinjak said.
The program is funded with grants from the City of Thunder Bay’s community, youth and cultural funding program and the Thunder Bay Police Services Board.
