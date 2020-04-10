The Thunder Bay Chill will forego play in the USL League 2 this season.
“After careful thought and consideration, it was determined that the challenges of our division being spread over multiple states, coupled with the existing health crises, were too great of a risk to our long-term sustainability,” the club said through a statement from Chill president Tony Colistro on Friday.
“We have therefore made the difficult decision to forego our participation in the 2020 USL League 2 season.”
The Chill had been looking forward to a return to the Chapples Park facility this season and were working to improve the spectator experience at the renovated park. Amid the disappointment, the club is shifting its focus to next year.
“Our preparation for the 2021 USL League 2 season begins now. We will be in contact with our season ticket holders in the next few weeks to ensure full refunds for the season,” said Colistro.
It’s not clear yet what the USL League 2 season will look like, especially for the other Heartland division teams who would have played against Thunder Bay.
“We absolutely support the Thunder Bay Chill decision,” said USL vice-president Joel Nash. “At the end of the day, it was about much more than soccer and we look forward to welcoming them back even stronger in 2021.”
