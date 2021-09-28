50-50 winner

Friends of Chippewa Park 100th anniversary committee co-chairperson Cathy Sawicki, left, presents the winning cheque from the Friends of Chippewa Park’s Summer 2021 50/50 draw to Cathy Paroschy-Harris.

 Submitted photo

Cathy Paroschy-Harris is the winner of more than $3,400 in the Friends of Chippewa Park’s Summer 2021 50/50 draw.

The winning ticket was drawn earlier this month and she received her winnings this week. Paroschy-Harris purchased her ticket as part of a gift basket during the Friends Giant Yard Sale held in August.

The money raised through the draw will be used for the Five-Day Family Festival planned for next summer’s 100th anniversary celebration at Chippewa Park.

The organization has so far given out more than $22,000 in prizes from two 50/50 draws and an ongoing Catch the Chippewa Ace lottery.

Tickets for the Catch the Chippewa Ace are only available at www.chippewapark.ca/catchtheace.