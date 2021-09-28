Cathy Paroschy-Harris is the winner of more than $3,400 in the Friends of Chippewa Park’s Summer 2021 50/50 draw.
The winning ticket was drawn earlier this month and she received her winnings this week. Paroschy-Harris purchased her ticket as part of a gift basket during the Friends Giant Yard Sale held in August.
The money raised through the draw will be used for the Five-Day Family Festival planned for next summer’s 100th anniversary celebration at Chippewa Park.
The organization has so far given out more than $22,000 in prizes from two 50/50 draws and an ongoing Catch the Chippewa Ace lottery.
Tickets for the Catch the Chippewa Ace are only available at www.chippewapark.ca/catchtheace.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.