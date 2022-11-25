Sara Sacchetti has seen the impact the Hospital for Sick Children (SickKids) in Toronto has had on families in Thunder Bay.
The 16-year-old St. Patrick High School student was almost a patient there when she was born premature. Fortunately for her, a care plan that could be done at home was found.
However, the Grade 12 student has seen how the hospital has helped many of her friends.
“I have many friends who wouldn’t be here today if it wasn’t for (SickKids),” she said.
Sacchetti first approached teachers in the spring with an idea for a Willy Wonka golden ticket inspired fundraiser for the SickKids Foundation.
Throughout the summer, Sacchetti organized sponsors, media campaigns and prizes to raise money for the foundation. Earlier this fall, St. Patrick challenged St. Ignatius High School to see which school could sell the most chocolate bars.
There were 36 of 5,000 chocolate bars that had golden tickets, which were numbered and came with a corresponding prize.
Within three days, both schools sold out of the bars.
In total, $11,000 was raised for SickKids Foundation through the sale of the chocolate bars as well as donations from sponsors and the community.
“It was honestly incredible to have seen all these different groups of students, everyone come together for one cause,” Sacchetti said. “The smiles on everyone’s faces, it was amazing to watch. The feeling around the school that week was incredible.”
Since both schools sold out of the bars, the schools held a dress-down day to determine the winner. The school that raised the most money was the winner. St. Ignatius came out on top.
