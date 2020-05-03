Residents in a Riverview Drive neighbourhood were treated to a mini afternoon concert by members of the St. Patrick Cathedral Choir on Sunday, April 26.
The trio of David Ronchi, Linda Bukovy and Beverly Page was joined by parishioner Genevieve Cernjul in Bukovy’s driveway under sunny skies and a light breeze.
We did this once before — just meeting like this — and we decided, ‘let’s do a sing,’” said Ronchi. “We decided to sing different things and because we are in a church choir, there will be some religious, and some will be Broadway and pop.”
Different members brought different types of music to sing.
Ronchi said their first meeting was like “dipping their foot in the water” to how the singing would work. Each member was strategically placed more than two metres apart to socially distance themselves from each other, and cautiously back from the sidewalk away from passersby.
“We miss singing because singing is our life,” said. Bukovy.
All churches have been closed to their congregations through the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions since March.
When Cernjul arrived she was coerced into jumping into a rendition of Amazing Grace.
“I know Amazing Grace but, oh my God, I’m going to mouth it” she laughed.
The group performed a variety of numbers for neighbours who biked, walked, drove and strolled by through the afternoon.
(This story was originally published on April 30, 2020)
