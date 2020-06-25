Ron Chookomolin carried a placard sign seeking information on his son’s unsolved murder as he walked around the busy intersection of Dawson Road and the Thunder Bay Expressway on Tuesday.
Marlin Patrick Chookomolin was found injured and unresponsive on a pathway that runs parallel to the Expressway, north of Dawson Road, shortly after midnight on June 25, 2017, and was taken to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre where he succumbed to his injuries.
Chookomolin said his son was taken off of life support the following day and “till this day” there has been no information of any suspects or witness.
“On June 26, it will be three years that this has been unsolved within the Thunder Bay Police Service and I’m hoping that more information can come forward and be reported to Crimestoppers,” he said.
Anyone with information that could help the investigation into the death of Marlan Patrick Chookomolin is urged to call Thunder Bay Police at 684-1200 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
