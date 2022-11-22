The 30th annual Rotary Christmas Parade returned on Saturday. Strong winds did not deter the crowd, although it made for a chilly morning as temperatures hovered around -10 Celsius. The annual parade has not run for the past several years due to the COVID pandemic.
This year, excitement was in the air for both young and old alike as multiple floats, costumed characters and animals took part. The event saw the staging grounds once again return to the Superstore parking lot with the parade following Memorial Avenue to the lot at the Thunder Bay Community Auditorium. Once at the Auditorium, parade attendees were welcomed into the warmth inside to enjoy treats and meet Mr. and Mrs. Claus in person.
The four local Rotary clubs involved were Port Arthur Rotary, Fort William Rotary, Lakehead Rotary and Thunder Bay Rotaract. Hundreds of volunteers gave their time to build floats, help marshall traffic and clean up after the event.
