Come Christmas Eve someone is going to be $40,000 richer from the grand

prize of the Chippewa Park 100th anniversary 50/50 raffle.

The raffle is being held in support of a Family Festival to celebrate

the 100th anniversary of Chippewa Park.

“We are looking at having a five-day family fun event that we want to

have free for the public to get as many people out there as possible,”

said Cathy Sawicki, co-chair of the planning committee for The Friends

of Chippewa Park.

The event is being planned around the August long weekend of 2021 and

will run from July 29-Aug. 2.

The raffle has 4,000 tickets that will sell for $20 each with the draw

to be held on Christmas Eve on Dec. 24, 2020 at 3 p.m., at Aaron’s

Furniture.

“We are really excited to celebrate our 100th anniversary next year —

Chippewa Park is a fond place for many people and we want to keep those

memories going,” said Sawicki.

The five-day event is expected to have several stages set up featuring

musical entertainment, buskers, dancers, fireworks and they are hoping

to involve the community.

