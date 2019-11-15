Dilico Anishinabek Family Care is hoping to fill more than 1,000 bags with gifts for children through its 11th annual Christmas Wish campaign.
Director of child welfare Carmela Hardy said last year’s campaign saw more than 800 bags filled and they’re hoping to reach at least 1,000 this year.
Through the campaign, individuals, families or businesses can pick up a red Christmas Wish bag that comes with a profile tag outlining a child’s gender, age, interests and clothing sizes. They can then go shopping to fill the bag with gifts for a child to open on Christmas Day.
“Sometimes families have troubles during the Christmas season so by having the opportunity to take a bag and fill it for children, it just helps them out during this holiday season,” said Hardy. “We’ve noticed over the years the city and district of Thunder Bay are very, very generous. They love to give to children and this is an opportunity for them to share that joy during the Christmas season.”
Dilico is also asking people to include any essential items they can in the bags like toothbrushes, hats, mitts and scarves. Hardy noted this Christmas Wish campaign has become a holiday custom for many families in the area as well.
“It’s become tradition for families to pick up that red bag, shop and fill it up and return it to us,” she said.
