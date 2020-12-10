At Easter, churches of all denominations struggled with closures and restricted reopenings as parishes navigated through the developing COVID-19 pandemic.
The Christmas season has arrived and churches are again preparing for the safety of worshippers. With the recent move to an orange zone, churches are ready and the doors are open, with restrictions.
Bishop Fred Colli, with the Roman Catholic Diocese of Thunder Bay, says under the orange zone, restrictions and regulations for religious services, weddings and funerals are still at 30-per cent seating capacity indoors, as the churches continue to adhere to sanitizing, hand washing and mask wearing.
