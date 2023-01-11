An Ontario Trillium Foundation grant is having deep impact on the programming that Hospice Northwest provides.
The grant of $19,700 has enabled Hospice Northwest to hire a co-ordinator to develop content for a series of online grief workshops.
“We’ve always been able to support people in their grief and bereavement, but this money allows us to do even more and create more programs because everyone grieves differently,” said Cherie Kok, executive director of Hospice Northwest.
Kok gave a presentation to Thunder Bay-Superior North MPP Lise Vaugeois and Thunder Bay-Atikokan MPP Kevin Holland on Friday.
With the funding that Hospice Northwest received last year they have been able to utilize existing staff to create the Circle of Friends online workshops.
Hospice Northwest has been able to also invite paid guest speakers with expertise and knowledge that they haven’t been able to access before.
Being online, the workshops can also reach clients in smaller communities in the region.
“These Circle of Friends workshops really give that extra support to people who who may have had counselling or may have had family support but are now looking for that extra support,” Suzanne Nuorala, Circle of Friends Grief Workshop co-ordinator, told The Chronicle-Journal.
As an example, one of the workshops dealt with managing grief through music with a music therapist who was able to provide participants with a variety of different ways to help clients them through their grieving process.
“We had one individual who lost a child and they really needed some way of getting through that first few months,” said Nuorala.
“She went home and put a list of songs together that they used to listen to together and through that she was able to experience joy and some laughter. She also cried, but it really did help her feel like she was getting some some help and it was moving forward in her grief journey,” added Nuorala.
Holland said the work that Hospice Northwest is doing is vital to people in the region.
“Sometimes each family member is dealing with their own grief and, as we know, you grieve in your own way,” said Holland, adding that being able to talk to someone without fear of upsetting a family member is vital for the process.
For Vaugeois, the work that Hospice Northwest does is an essential service. She said it is important to learn about death and dying and think about it in a more constructive way.
“The most important work they do is to support people as they go through palliative care,” Vaugeois said. “They’re in a life-ending illness, and they have a huge group of very committed volunteers who help to take people through that process and support family.”
Vaugeois is concerned that Thunder Bay is the only place in Ontario that has yet to receive funding for dedicated residential hospitals hospice space. She hopes to work with Hospice Northwest on that issue and said the community would really benefit from it.
