The City of Thunder Bay plans to continue operations as usual amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis. But that could change at any point, said Mayor Bill Mauro on Friday morning.
“This is a rapidly changing and evolving situation,” he said.
After consulting with the Thunder Bay District Health Unit’s medical officer of health, Dr. Janet DeMille, Mauro said they won’t be taking immediate action to close any city facilities or cancel programming.
“That can change an hour from now, a day from now,” he said, adding families can make their own decisions on whether they continue to access programming or events run by the city.
“We may be in a very different circumstance on Monday,” the mayor added.
Mauro said either himself or DeMille have the option to declare an emergency but the city hasn’t reached that point yet as there were no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the city as of Friday evening.
All travel for city staff has been cancelled and city-run daycares are still open with the exception of the Ogden and Woodcrest school daycares as all publicly-funded schools have been mandated to be closed by the Ministry of Education for the next three weeks.
The potential economic impact of closures and event cancellations is not known at this point and the mayor said the city is also considering closing city council meetings to the public.
“At this point, we are moving forward with no major changes,” he said.
Public transit will also continue to run as of Friday.
