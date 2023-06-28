Friday isn’t only the first official day of summer break for most children, but is also the day the City of Thunder Bay’s outdoor pools and supervised beaches open for the season.
“If you are looking for free and fun options to cool off in the summer months, the city operates a number of outdoor pools and supervised beaches across the community for everyone to enjoy,” said Kim Begin, the city’s supervisor of aquatics, wellness, children and youth, in a news release.
Supervision of Sandy Beach runs from Friday to Aug. 30, with all swims free to the public starting at 11:30 a.m.
The main beach at Boulevard Lake will be open for swims for the general public starting at noon daily from Friday until Aug. 31.
Art Widnall Pool on Minnesota Street and Heath Pool on Heath Street will also open Friday for the summer. For information on public swim times and toonie lessons, visit thunderbay.ca/pools.
