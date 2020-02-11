Taxpayers in Thunder Bay will see about a two per cent increase in their taxes this year as councillors ironed out the final details and amendments and ratified the new budget.
The final 1.89 per cent after growth tax hike and the 2.73 per cent tax levy increase before growth remained generally untouched after council revisited some differed motions on Monday evening.
Coun. Mark Bentz said he is happy with how things went.
“We got the budget down. . . . It is a little higher than I would have liked but I think what we did from the start of the budget to the end, put us on a very good path for the future budgets,” he said.
