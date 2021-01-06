The City of Thunder Bay is proposing a municipal budget for 2021 of $369 million with an increase to the tax levy of two per cent, or $4 million.
City manager Norm Gale said council gave administration direction to include no significant changes to programs or services in this year’s budget and none are proposed.
Gale also stressed that a two-per cent increase to the tax levy does not directly relate to a two-per cent increase for property owners, noting that several decisions will be made throughout the budget process that will determine any increase to property taxes.
