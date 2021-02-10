Thunder Bay city council ratified the 2021 municipal budget on Monday, making no changes to the document approved last week.
“I’m really happy with where we landed,” said Mayor Bill Mauro.”I hope the community is as well.”
This year’s budget was approved with a 1.8 per cent tax levy increase over last year. The tax levy increase sits at 1.6 per cent when factoring in growth.
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.