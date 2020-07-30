A report on the possibility of expanding the scope of the city’s bylaw enforcement office in order to take some pressure off of police is expected to come before city council this fall.
At-large Coun. Aldo Ruberto formally requested the report earlier this week during city council’s Monday meeting and said he has been trying to bring the motion forward for 14 years.
“It’s important because we have police dealing with bylaw issues after hours, after 4 p.m.,” he said. “There is a backlog of trying to get a bylaw officer to deal with a complaint.”
Ruberto said people having issues between neighbours over relatively small issues like garbage overflowing into yards, cars that block back laneways and sign infractions shouldn’t be issues for the police service.
“You don’t want to send police over because dogs are barking or fireworks are going off,” he said, noting that bylaw enforcement can keep small incidents from escalating into conflicts that require police involvement.
Ruberto would like to see more bylaw enforcement officers hired and the hours of the office to be expanded to deal with evening and late-night complaints.
The request for the report from administration was approved by council on Monday and the report is due back to council in November.
